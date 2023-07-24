Maj Invest Holding A S Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 850 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Baidu accounts for about 0.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 20.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Baidu Price Performance
Shares of Baidu stock traded up $5.97 on Monday, hitting $147.47. 1,340,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,115. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
