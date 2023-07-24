Maj Invest Holding A S Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 850 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Baidu accounts for about 0.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Baidu by 2,930.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 20.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $5.97 on Monday, hitting $147.47. 1,340,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,115. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $160.88.

Several research firms recently commented on BIDU. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $234.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.76.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

