Mammoth Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,727.02 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Mammoth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Mammoth has a market cap of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00021038 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014210 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,150.62 or 1.00025851 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

