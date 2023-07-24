Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) is American Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

American Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,319,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Manhattan Associates makes up approximately 7.2% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.13% of Manhattan Associates worth $204,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 37.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after purchasing an additional 225,136 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,332,000 after buying an additional 164,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,341,000 after buying an additional 157,814 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,019. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $1,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,019. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,531 shares of company stock worth $8,766,886 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MANH traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.10. The company had a trading volume of 191,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,338. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.18 and a 52-week high of $208.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.28 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

