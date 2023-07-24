Marathon Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,822,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,596 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 1.69% of Vimeo worth $10,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Vimeo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vimeo by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo Price Performance

VMEO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.86. 191,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,382. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $639.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

