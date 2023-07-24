Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $28.50 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,758 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Newmont worth $28,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 0.5 %

NEM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,957,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.54.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -166.66%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,589,230 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

