Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $36.72 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,724 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $36,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Yum China by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,136,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,188,000 after buying an additional 50,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Yum China by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,375,000 after buying an additional 166,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $294,441,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 417,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,627. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

In other Yum China news, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,250,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Wang Yang sold 1,136,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $70,785,156.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,035,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,250,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

