Marathon Asset Management Ltd Has $55.24 Million Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,638,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,021 shares during the period. Vipshop makes up about 1.5% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.54% of Vipshop worth $55,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $155,030,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 362.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth $40,843,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 449.1% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,934 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vipshop by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,668,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,900 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of VIPS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 791,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,380. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.50. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $18.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.