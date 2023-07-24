Marathon Asset Management Ltd Lowers Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,872 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $16,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Tobam increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 335,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,358,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,707,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 277.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 56,684 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16,751.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 980,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,409,000 after acquiring an additional 974,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.03. 125,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.