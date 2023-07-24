Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 24,758 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,591 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,758 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Autodesk worth $33,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.00. 449,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,252. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $235.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 100.54%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

