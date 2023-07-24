Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 48,565 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,271,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,565 shares during the period. Southern Copper accounts for 2.7% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Southern Copper worth $96,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,840 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

SCCO stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.04. 200,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,786. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average is $73.70.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

