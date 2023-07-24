Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 49,748 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,748 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.8% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $64,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,829. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.42.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

