Marathon Asset Management Ltd Sells 54,850 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 54,850 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.3% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $80,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Tobam increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 12,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,386 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $11,190,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,096. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,860,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,611,014. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $318.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

