Marathon Asset Management Ltd Trims Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,088 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $45,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,744,000 after purchasing an additional 108,404 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $1,112,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,207,000 after buying an additional 205,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $422.17. 231,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,284. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $135.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $425.51.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at $889,259.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,259.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,241 shares of company stock worth $6,268,119. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.