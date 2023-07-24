Marathon Asset Management Ltd Trims Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned 0.05% of AutoZone worth $24,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 860.0% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its position in AutoZone by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,646,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total transaction of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AZO stock traded up $7.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,465.69. 34,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,257. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,479.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,497.09. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,050.21 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $29.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.