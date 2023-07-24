Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 26th

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $191.43 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $148.11 and a 12-month high of $194.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,981,816 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

See Also

