Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $22.22 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 9.0% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,517 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,212 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,639,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,897,000 after acquiring an additional 622,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,407,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,033,000 after acquiring an additional 391,899 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $76.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

