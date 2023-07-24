Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.43 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.86.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

