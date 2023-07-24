Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $163.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.80 and a 200-day moving average of $154.30. The firm has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $163.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

