Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 456 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,634,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,542,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $280.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.60 and its 200 day moving average is $246.71. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

