Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 9,197 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,197 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $73.35 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.