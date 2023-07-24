Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 9,197 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,197 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SCHM opened at $73.35 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
