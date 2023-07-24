Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.18, but opened at $21.65. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mattel shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 1,609,243 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also commented on MAT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Mattel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mattel by 454.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.74 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. Mattel’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Further Reading

