McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Cut by Tobam

Tobam lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,756 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,302,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,789,000 after acquiring an additional 90,325 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,212,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,366,000 after acquiring an additional 299,244 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,537,000 after acquiring an additional 23,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Insider Activity

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.54. 316,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,674. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

