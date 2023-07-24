McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) VP Jeffery D. Schwartz Sells 3,600 Shares

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $88.91. 626,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,019. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 60.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.