McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

McKesson has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. McKesson has a payout ratio of 7.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McKesson to earn $30.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE MCK opened at $414.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.49. McKesson has a twelve month low of $326.19 and a twelve month high of $429.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McKesson will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Bank of America raised their price objective on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $633,960,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in McKesson by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 763,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,297,000 after purchasing an additional 236,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in McKesson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.