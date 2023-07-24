Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.04-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated an upgrade rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Medpace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.00.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of MEDP traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.94. 719,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,805. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.01. Medpace has a 12 month low of $141.30 and a 12 month high of $252.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Medpace will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Medpace by 1.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 10.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

