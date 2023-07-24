Members Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,217 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.4% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

CSCO traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.85. 5,241,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,614,445. The company has a market cap of $215.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.35. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

