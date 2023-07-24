Members Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.07.

Linde Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $382.70. 344,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $368.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.09. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $386.00.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

