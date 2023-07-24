Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 0.9% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock valued at $41,055,309. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.53.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $109.67 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $278.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.