Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,096 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $2.95 on Monday, hitting $291.31. 9,201,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,615,900. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.37 and its 200 day moving average is $219.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $318.68. The company has a market capitalization of $746.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

