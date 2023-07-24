Metahero (HERO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.71 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $23.71 million and $214,258.51 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

