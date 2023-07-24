Metahero Price Hits $0.0029 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $23.01 million and $281,989.86 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003115 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000349 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000466 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.