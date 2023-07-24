Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $93.58.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

