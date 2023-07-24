Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Acquires 5,630 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 372,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $31,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

