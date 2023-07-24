Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in American Tower by 1,766.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after acquiring an additional 68,719 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $186,921,037,000. Tobam raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 261,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded up $4.58 on Monday, reaching $189.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.19 and a 200 day moving average of $201.45. The stock has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.43.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

