Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 1.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.18% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $53,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.41. 2,561,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,787,752. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

