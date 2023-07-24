Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 90.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,369,164 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.31. 5,182,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,839,760. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 66,698 shares of company stock worth $2,104,682 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

