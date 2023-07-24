Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,493 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.05% of Williams Companies worth $19,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 91,851 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Truist Financial cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.10. 1,951,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,169,435. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

