Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $60.14 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $60,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.41. 1,015,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.92. The firm has a market cap of $161.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

