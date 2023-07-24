Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $68.24 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,683 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for 2.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.16% of Exelon worth $68,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.87. 1,700,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,734,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

