Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 7,064 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.05% of CenterPoint Energy worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. UBS Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

CNP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.89. 919,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,766,146. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

