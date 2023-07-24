Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 7,788 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,337,000 after buying an additional 11,259,955 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,845,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,057,000 after buying an additional 4,897,414 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after buying an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $134,719,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.81. 505,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,581. The company has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $62.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

