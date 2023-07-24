Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up about 1.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.61% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $45,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after buying an additional 2,223,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,262,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $20,647,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,687,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,140,000 after purchasing an additional 580,236 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.35. 241,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,472. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

