Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 152,734 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 152,734 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 1.03% of Plains GP worth $26,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 407.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Plains GP by 1,011.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Price Performance

Plains GP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.81. 790,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,397. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 0.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plains GP

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

