Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,004 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.7% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $73,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,399. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.15.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.