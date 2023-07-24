Minnova (CVE:MCI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 668046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Minnova Stock Down 25.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13.

About Minnova

(Get Free Report)

Minnova Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Auriga Gold Corp. and changed its name to Minnova Corp. in June 2014. Minnova Corp. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minnova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minnova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.