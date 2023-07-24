Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MFG opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.48. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

