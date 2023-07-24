Mizuho Raises American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target to $22.00

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

American Assets Trust stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Assets Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.98%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $1,766,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,397,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,642,110.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,397,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,642,110.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,197,628 shares in the company, valued at $129,485,327.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 562,140 shares of company stock worth $10,376,718. Company insiders own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Assets Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 18.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American Assets Trust by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

