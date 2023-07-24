Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Has $429,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,471 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,318,769. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

