Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Sells 2,228 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos decreased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 4.4% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $22.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,198.98. 134,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,217. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,222.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,199.69. The company has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $720.84 and a 1-year high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,491.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

