Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Sells 494,225 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos trimmed its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 494,225 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up 17.7% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Vale were worth $15,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vale by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Vale by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 18.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.59. 5,485,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,425,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

VALE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.52.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

